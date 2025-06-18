17:15
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Seven new ministers sworn in at Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Seven new members of the Cabinet of Ministers took the oath of office at the meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

President Sadyr Japarov accepted the oaths of the following officials:

  • Healthcare Minister Erkin Checheybaev;
  • Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev;
  • Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev;
  • Minister of Digital Development Azamat Zhamangulov;
  • Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva;
  • Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation Baktiyar Orozov;
  • Minister of Defense Ruslan Mukambetov.

The head of state emphasized that the people place great importance on this oath, and if the ministers serve well, they will receive public praise and blessings.

«But if you pursue personal gain and engage in corruption, you will be remembered for it. If you act wrongly, we will take legal measures. No one will be spared. So take this seriously and get to work,» Sadyr Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/333160/
views: 79
Print
Related
Requirements for Cabinet Chairman's public service experience reduced
Cabinet discusses draft National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
Cabinet Chairman gets acquainted with condition of objects in Tyup district
Cabinet highlights investment climate improvement, plans for 128 new enterprises
Cabinet approves program of social and economic development of regions
Cabinet Chairman inspects construction of plant, residential complex in Osh
Cabinet of Ministers discusses project to develop sustainable financial markets
Adylbek Kasymaliev holds first meeting of Cabinet of Ministers
New Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan sworn in at Parliament
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana
Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan
18 June, Wednesday
17:14
Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity still unknown Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity...
17:01
Three tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul shoreline over past two months
16:59
Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Digital Ministers' Meeting in 2026
16:57
Our decision on border brought peace and friendship to Central Asia — President
16:54
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins Grand Prix at Art Football 2025 Festival