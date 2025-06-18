Seven new ministers sworn in at Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Seven new members of the Cabinet of Ministers took the oath of office at the meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

President Sadyr Japarov accepted the oaths of the following officials:

Healthcare Minister Erkin Checheybaev;

Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev;

Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev;

Minister of Digital Development Azamat Zhamangulov;

Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva;

Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation Baktiyar Orozov;

Minister of Defense Ruslan Mukambetov.

The head of state emphasized that the people place great importance on this oath, and if the ministers serve well, they will receive public praise and blessings.

«But if you pursue personal gain and engage in corruption, you will be remembered for it. If you act wrongly, we will take legal measures. No one will be spared. So take this seriously and get to work,» Sadyr Japarov said.