New ministers appointed in Kyrgyzstan: Presidential personnel decisions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees appointing three new ministers, whose candidacies were approved by the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) the day before.

Urmatbek Shamyrkanov has been appointed Minister of Emergency Situations. He will oversee civil defense, emergency response, and public safety.

Talantbek Soltobaev has been appointed Minister of Transport and Communications. His responsibilities include the development of road infrastructure, transport logistics, and the modernization of the country’s communications systems.

Akyl Toktobaev has been appointed Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision. The new minister will oversee the rational use of natural resources, environmental policy, and technical safety oversight.

The corresponding decrees entered into force on the day of their signing.

On February 16, the head of state dismissed the previous leadership of the ministries.