Parliament approves three new ministers without discussion

At today’s session of the Zhogorku Kenesh, deputies unanimously approved the appointments of three new Cabinet Ministers without holding a discussion or posing questions to the candidates.

The approved appointments are:

Urmatbek Shamyrkanov — Minister of Emergency Situations

— Minister of Emergency Situations Talantbek Soltobaev — Minister of Transport and Communications

— Minister of Transport and Communications Akyl Toktobaev — Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision.

Earlier, on February 16, President Sadyr Japarov signed decrees dismissing the previous ministers: Boobek Azhikeev (Emergency Situations), Absattar Syrgabaev (Transport), and Meder Mashiev (Natural Resources).