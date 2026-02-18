15:53
Parliament approves three new ministers without discussion

At today’s session of the Zhogorku Kenesh, deputies unanimously approved the appointments of three new Cabinet Ministers without holding a discussion or posing questions to the candidates.

The approved appointments are:

  • Urmatbek Shamyrkanov — Minister of Emergency Situations
  • Talantbek Soltobaev — Minister of Transport and Communications
  • Akyl Toktobaev — Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision.

Earlier, on February 16, President Sadyr Japarov signed decrees dismissing the previous ministers: Boobek Azhikeev (Emergency Situations), Absattar Syrgabaev (Transport), and Meder Mashiev (Natural Resources).
link: https://24.kg/english/362543/
views: 138
