Number of people employed in paid public works rises in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reports that as of June 1, 2025, employment services have sent 3,297 unemployed citizens for vocational training.

This initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of job seekers in the labor market, taking into account the most in-demand professions.

Training was provided in the following high-demand fields: computer operator, sales agent, cook, cosmetologist, hairdresser, manicurist, massage therapist, makeup artist, translator, accountant, driver, electric and gas welder, plumber, seamstress, tailor, and beekeeper.

In addition, as of June 1, 2025, a total of 4,537 unemployed individuals were temporarily employed in paid public works — a 22 percent increase compared to the same period last year (3,550 people).

Currently, 64 citizens are receiving unemployment benefits. The Ministry continues its efforts to support the unemployed and promote professional skill development to improve their opportunities in the job market.