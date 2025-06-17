19:24
Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining driver's license and passing exams

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has simplified the procedure for obtaining and renewal of a driver’s license. Drivers no longer need additional «personal cards» that were previously required along with the driver’s license. All basic documents — a passport or ID card, an application, a medical certificate and a confirmation of training — remain mandatory, but the bureaucracy has been reduced.

One of the main innovations is the ability to obtain a driver’s license in digital format through Tunduk mobile application. This is convenient and saves time, especially for those who often use a smartphone.

The process of processing documents for Kyrgyzstanis who are abroad was also simplified. Medical certificates issued in other countries are now accepted without unnecessary complications and additional checks, if they meet international standards.

The changes will come into force on June 27.
link: https://24.kg/english/333047/
views: 140
