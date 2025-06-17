16:19
National Bank reveals annual gold bar purchases by citizens of Kyrgyzstan

From 35 to 65 kilograms of gold bars are sold annually in Kyrgyzstan on average. The press service of the National Bank reported.

Citizens purchase bars weighing 1, 2, 5, 10, 31.1, and 100 grams.

At least 63 kilograms of minted bars were sold in 2024, compared to 37 kilograms a year earlier.

Since the beginning of the current period, 64.8 kilograms have already been sold, totaling 556 million soms.

Over the past three years, the population has purchased 113 kilograms of refined standard gold bars, the bank reported.

It is worth noting that the National Bank’s buyback price for minted gold bars showed significant fluctuations from April 21 to April 25, reaching a historic peak. On April 21, the buyback price per ounce of gold reached 290,625 soms.
