Demand for gold bars increases in Kyrgyzstan

Demand for gold bars has increased in Kyrgyzstan. Argen Zhamaev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, told reporters.

According to him, the most popular gold bars are those weighing from 1 to 50 grams.

He noted that gold is considered a full-fledged financial asset. Gold bars are sold through two Kyrgyzaltyn branded stores.

Argen Zhamaev also reported that the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, and the Central Depository CJSC signed an agreement providing for the free purchase and sale of precious metals using the exchange’s automated trading system.

The development of digital platforms will simplify the process of buying and selling gold and make it available online, he noted.

According to the company’s CEO, foreigners can also purchase gold. Export is permitted with certificates for each bar.