10:07
USD 87.45
EUR 100.95
RUB 1.09
English

Demand for gold bars increases in Kyrgyzstan

Demand for gold bars has increased in Kyrgyzstan. Argen Zhamaev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, told reporters.

According to him, the most popular gold bars are those weighing from 1 to 50 grams.

He noted that gold is considered a full-fledged financial asset. Gold bars are sold through two Kyrgyzaltyn branded stores.

Argen Zhamaev also reported that the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, and the Central Depository CJSC signed an agreement providing for the free purchase and sale of precious metals using the exchange’s automated trading system.

The development of digital platforms will simplify the process of buying and selling gold and make it available online, he noted.

According to the company’s CEO, foreigners can also purchase gold. Export is permitted with certificates for each bar.
link: https://24.kg/english/369034/
views: 122
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells over 22,000 gold bars since beginning of 2025
Kyrgyzaltyn to present new product - silver weighted ingot
National Bank reveals annual gold bar purchases by citizens of Kyrgyzstan
National Bank announces international tender for production of gold bars
Sadyr Japarov visits brand store of Kyrgyzaltyn JSC
Kyrgyzaltyn opens store for sale of gold bars
Kara-Balta to produce gold bars — city mayor
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan authorizes Eurasian Savings Bank to sell gold bars
Kyrgyzaltyn to open gold bar production plant in Kara-Balta in August
Foreigner detained for smuggling almost 52 kilograms of gold bars
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park
6 April, Monday
10:03
Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone detained in Kyrgyzstan Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone...
09:53
Kyrgyz businessmen visit Tashkent to establish new business contacts
09:48
Tax Service head estimates share of shadow business in Kyrgyzstan at 12 percent
09:43
401,000 hectares of pastures placed under restoration regime in Kyrgyzstan
09:33
Demand for gold bars increases in Kyrgyzstan
4 April, Saturday
15:16
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
15:10
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss launch of logistics corridor via Caspian Sea
14:59
Sokuluk plant produces over 2,000 tons of asphalt concrete