Two bus routes, No. 6 and No. 7, will be launched in Kara-Balta city today, June 17. The press service of the Traffic Safety Department of Chui region reported.

Bus No. 7 will run daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eight buses have been allocated to service the route with a 10-minute interval.

Bus No. 6 will start running immediately after the completion of road works on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street. The paving is planned to be completed within 15 days.

All drivers have undergone the necessary training and instructions on ensuring road safety and high-quality passenger service.