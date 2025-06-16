18:53
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu handed over the keys to a Honda Stepwgn to the family of Mairambek Alybaev, who is raising 14 children. The Speaker bought the car at his own expense. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The Speaker noted that increasing the population is a priority area of ​​state policy.

«Considering the future demographic situation, we need to strengthen the institution of the family and provide support to large families. Because we can only develop Kyrgyzstan through the efforts and help of our population. As the experience of some advanced countries shows, the population size is of particular importance for the progress of the country,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said.
