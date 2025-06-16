17:18
President Sadyr Japarov opens ceramic tile plant in Chui region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening ceremony of Asyltash Ceramics plant for the production of ceramic tiles and porcelain tiles in Stantsiya Ivanovka village in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to the president, the launch of the new enterprise is an important step towards the economic sovereignty of the republic and the development of the domestic processing industry.

Kyrgyzstan is gradually turning from an exporter of raw materials into a country manufacturing products using high technologies.

Sadyr Japarov

The plant was built with investments of $40 million, of which $15 million were direct investments by a Kyrgyzstani, the founder of the enterprise. According to the head of state, the project became possible thanks to the law on voluntary legalization and amnesty of assets, adopted two years ago.

He emphasized that the government provided support for the project at all levels — from providing a site to connecting to infrastructure and facilitating lending.

  • Production capacity: up to 3.3 million square meters of ceramic products per year.
  • Planned income: more than 1.5 billion soms per year.
  • Export: more than 50 percent of the products are intended for the foreign market.
  • Jobs: more than 300 permanent employees with an average salary of 50,000 soms.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the enterprise processes local natural resources — clay, kaolin and feldspar — and will play an important role in reducing dependence on imported building materials.

«Such production is a real contribution to the sustainable development of the country and the basis for industrial growth. We will continue to support real projects, especially in the regions,» he said.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, over $ 140 million in investments were attracted to Chui region in 2024 alone. According to the president, this indicates growing investor confidence in Kyrgyzstan.
