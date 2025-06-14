Kyrgyzstani arrested in St. Petersburg for organizing illegal migration

The Krasnoselsky District Court of St. Petersburg made a decision to arrest a Kyrgyzstani accused of organizing illegal migration. The joint press service of the city’s courts reported.

The man, acting with a group of people by prior agreement, organized a fictitious marriage between D. and a citizen of Uzbekistan O., with the aim of obtaining a residence permit in Russia for O.

The marriage was registered in March 2023, after which the necessary documents were issued. A temporary residence permit was issued for three years, until September 7, 2026.

On June 11, the man was detained, and the next day he was charged. The Kyrgyzstani refused to testify and asked to be placed under house arrest. However, the court did not grant this petition. He will be in custody until August 4.

Earlier, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that migrants who are «useless to Russian society» should leave the country.