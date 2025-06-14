Osh to host career forum to help schoolchildren choose profession

Osh city will host a two-day Kelechek Career Forum for high school students from the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan on June 21-22. The organizers told 24.kg news agency.

The goal of the event is to connect the experience of professionals with the interests of teenagers who are just beginning to think about their future careers and professions.

Participation in the forum is completely free. Two hundred schoolchildren from 14 to 19 years old will be selected on a competitive basis after filling out an application at the link.

The event will help participants decide on a profession and will cover the following topics:

How to start your own business or social project;

How to find your direction;

How to choose a profession if you don’t know what you want to do;

What career opportunities are available in the Kyrgyz Republic and beyond;

What leadership is and how it can help in any field of activity.

This is a good opportunity for those who are just starting their journey and considering career opportunities in the country’s market.