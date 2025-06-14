Community Initiative national project launched in Kyrgyzstan

First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Choro Seyitov held a seminar with the participation of Christopher Finch, Senior Social Development Specialist at the World Bank, Mars Naspekov, Executive Director of ARIS, as well as representatives of key government agencies, departments and heads of district state administrations. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The republican seminar was dedicated to the launch of the national project on the initiative of communities — a large-scale state program aimed at developing rural areas, creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities in the regions of Kyrgyzstan.

The total budget of the project is $27 million. It is aimed at developing rural infrastructure resilient to climate change, creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities — especially for women, youth and vulnerable groups in seven regions of the country.

The project will cover 40 districts of Kyrgyzstan. One aiyl aimak will be selected in each district, which will be provided with up to $450,000 for the implementation of social facilities — kindergartens, schools, medical institutions, as well as heat supply, electricity, water supply and irrigation systems.

Selection criteria:

High poverty level (maximum in the district);

The largest population;

Remoteness from the district center;

Minimum amount of equalization transfers from the republican budget.

Particular attention in the project is paid to social mobilization, ensuring the active participation of the population — especially women and youth.

Based on the results of the competitive selection and a forecast for social and economic development, 15-20 aiyl aimaks will receive additional grants in the amount from $200,000 to $300,000 for the implementation of economic subprojects.