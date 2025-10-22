Project to protect houses and land from mudflows being implemented in Kyrgyzstan

A World Bank mission is currently underway in Kyrgyzstan to review the progress of Resilient Landscape Restoration in the Kyrgyz Republic (KG RESILAND) project. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported.

The initiative involves the reconstruction of 21 sites vulnerable to mudflows and flood processes. The project is expected to protect over 4,000 households and more than 5,500 hectares of agricultural land.

World Bank representatives, along with MES specialists and project designers, visited Jalal-Abad region, inspecting sites in Bazar-Korgon and Suzak districts, where the risk of mudflows is particularly high.

During the visit, the delegation discussed the preparation of feasibility studies and design documentation, assessed the condition of dams and bank protection structures, and reviewed the plan for upcoming engineering works aimed at protecting the population from natural hazards.