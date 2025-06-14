Leading specialist of Bishkekglavarkhitektura detained for extortion

An employee of Bishkekglavarkhitektura has been detained for extortion of $3,000. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its information, searches were conducted at the agency and documents were found, for which its leading specialist, Zh.R.Zh., received part of the money.

«Inspection revealed that Zh.R.Zh., in fulfilling his functional duties on considering citizens’ appeals, began to extort $3,000 from citizen B.K.Zh. for a positive solution to the issue of changing the functional purpose of a leased land plot belonging to the municipality,» the statement says.

Appropriate investigative actions are being carried out with the participation of the detainee, the possible involvement of other officials in this corruption scheme is being established.