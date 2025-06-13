Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May

In January — May 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 573.1 billion soms and increased by 12.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The National Statistical Committee reported.

As noted, GDP growth was provided by commodity production industries, the service sector and net taxes on products. The growth of commodity production industries, in contrast to January — May last year, increased by 18.2 percent, service industries — by 9.2 percent, and net taxes on products — by 12 percent.

In the structure of GDP, the largest share (52.9 percent) fell on service industries. The indicator decreased by 0.8 percent compared to January — May 2024. The share of goods-producing industries, on the contrary, increased by 2.4 percent and amounted to 30.5 percent.