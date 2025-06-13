15:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May

In January — May 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 573.1 billion soms and increased by 12.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The National Statistical Committee reported.

As noted, GDP growth was provided by commodity production industries, the service sector and net taxes on products. The growth of commodity production industries, in contrast to January — May last year, increased by 18.2 percent, service industries — by 9.2 percent, and net taxes on products — by 12 percent.

In the structure of GDP, the largest share (52.9 percent) fell on service industries. The indicator decreased by 0.8 percent compared to January — May 2024. The share of goods-producing industries, on the contrary, increased by 2.4 percent and amounted to 30.5 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/332618/
views: 154
Print
Related
National Bank upgrades Kyrgyzstan's economic growth forecast for 2025
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
IMF predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate to decline to 6.8 percent
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth confirms effectiveness of economic policy
Kyrgyzstan ranks 1st among EAEU countries in terms of GDP growth — Kasymaliev
Kyrgyzstan's GDP grows by 11.7 percent in the first four months of 2025
EBRD keeps forecast of Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth in 2025 at level of 7 percent
Kyrgyzstan's GDP increases by 13.1 percent in first quarter of 2025
Highest GDP growth rates recorded in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan
Average GDP growth rates in all EAEU countries exceed pre-pandemic levels
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
13 June, Friday
15:44
Monument to legendary epic hero Bakai-Ata unveiled in Talas region Monument to legendary epic hero Bakai-Ata unveiled in T...
15:10
Fire breaks out in multi-story building in Bishkek
15:03
Heavy rains, mudslides forecast in Kyrgyzstan for June 14-15
14:51
SCNS uncovers scheme for obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship by foreigners
14:40
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May