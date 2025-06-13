14:18
SCNS Lieutenant Colonel detained

Employee of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Lieutenant Colonel S.M. was detained, who intended to resolve an issue with the investigation in favor of the founder of a business entity for money. The SCNS press center reported.

In February 2025, this founder transferred $200,000 to suspect S.M. to resolve a personal issue with the investigation.

However, the above-mentioned employee, having received the money, was unable to fulfill his obligations on minimizing the amount of compensation for damage caused to the state. Then the applicant demanded that S.M. return the money he had previously given him. However, the latter did not return it.

On June 12, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on this fact under the article «Fraud on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

After all the circumstances were clarified, Lieutenant Colonel S.M. was dismissed from the national security agencies.

The investigation continues.
