SCNS seals 2GIS office in Bishkek, documents seized

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) sealed the office of 2GIS company in Bishkek and seized part of its documents. Sources in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

According to these sources, the SCNS actions may be related to a recent statement by the Prosecutor General’s Office, which reported uncovering a major case of tax evasion by a company operating in online marketing, navigation systems, and apps development sectors.

As the supervisory authority previously reported, the company did not pay over 57 million soms in taxes. The case involved systematic evasion of mandatory budget payments, though the name of the legal entity was not disclosed in the official statement.

The company was re-registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2019.
