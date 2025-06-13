Houses being demolished to widen street in Uchar village, Osh region

Houses are being demolished to widen the street in Uchar village, Osh region. According to the press service of the City Hall of Osh, all buildings that are located beyond the designated line are being demolished, including residential buildings, fences and other buildings.

Officials assure that «residents take the process with understanding and are assisting in clearing the territory.»

The municipality added that, according to the reconstruction project, the road will be 22 meters wide. Sidewalks, an irrigation system and a green area are planned to be organized along the road.

On June 4, residents of some streets, where road repairs are taking place, came to the City Hall and complained about the demolition of houses and business facilities.