“Made in Russia” business mission takes place in Bishkek

A multi-sector business mission «Made in Russia», organized by the Russian Export Center, is taking place in Bishkek.

According to its data, more than 40 Russian companies are participating in the business mission. They represent a wide range of products and solutions: from consumer goods to construction and IT.

«In 2024, exports from Russia to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $2.1 billion, which is 15.4 percent more than a year earlier. The business mission will be another step towards bringing the businesses of our countries closer together. Over two days, Russian manufacturers and Kyrgyz firms will be able to discuss prospects for cooperation, establish a lively and mutually beneficial dialogue, find partners, and build long-term relationships based on mutual interest,» Ishkhán Buyuklyanov, representative of the center in the Kyrgyz Republic, said.

Local entrepreneurs will be able to explore equipment for the oil, gas, and metallurgical industries, solutions for industrial and residential construction, mountain rescue and firefighting equipment, as well as a variety of agricultural products, food and beverages, and skincare cosmetics.

B2B meetings with distributors, government agencies, and trade organizations, as well as presentations and exhibition stands of Russian companies, are also planned.
