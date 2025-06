Law enforcement authorities in Moscow detained a Kyrgyzstani wanted for a serious crime and transported him to Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the police, M.M. is registered as an active member of an organized criminal group. In Russia, he held the status of the so-called «enforcer» for Moscow and the Moscow Oblast.

The man was detained on June 10 by Kyrgyz and Russian law enforcement officers and brought to Bishkek. He is accused of committing a serious crime.