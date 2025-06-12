Foreigners illegally staying in Kyrgyzstan advised to leave country voluntarily

All foreign citizens who are staying in the Kyrgyz Republic illegally are strongly advised to leave the country voluntarily by applying for exit visas (for citizens of visa countries) through the «Electronic Visa» portal. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said.

According to the ministry, persons who violated the rules of stay are liable in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is noted that bringing foreign citizens to criminal or administrative liability is not within the competence of the ministry.

Recall, foreigners and stateless persons staying in the Kyrgyz Republic in violation of migration legislation were given the opportunity to legalize their status in the republic until June 10, 2025.

As of June 9, foreigners have submitted more than 3,000 applications to legalize their status in Kyrgyzstan.

There are no more up-to-date statistics yet.

«The majority of applications from foreign citizens received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of legalization are currently at the stage of processing in accordance with the procedure established by the regulatory legal acts. After the completion of the consideration of all applications received in the period from May 22 to June 10, 2025, a cross-check and comparative analysis of the exact number of legalized persons, who received a visa or a single permit, will be carried out,» the ministry explained.

As for the approximate number of remaining illegal migrants, the ministry noted that the authorities have launched «Illegal» operation as part of the work carried out to identify persons who violated the rules of stay.

After the completion of operational activities and the procedure for processing of applications for permits, the competent authorities in the field of external migration will carry out work to cross-check the collected data to determine the number of foreign citizens who have not yet legalized their status.

The legalization deadlines will not be extended.