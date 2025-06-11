16:07
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners

In pursuance of the instructions of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS), Colonel General Kamchybek Tashiev, the national security agencies launched a special operation «Illegal-2025» on June 11.

Despite a grace period granted under Presidential Decree No. 164 dated May 22, 2025—allowing foreign nationals to legalize their status—individuals violating Kyrgyzstan’s migration laws were identified and detained.

The violators have been transported to a designated filtration center and handed over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Department for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration.

The SCNS urges employers and inviting parties to take prompt measures to ensure the voluntary departure of foreign nationals who are staying in the country illegally.
