Electronic waste from Kyrgyzstan to be recycled at plant in Mongolia

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Mongolia Aibek Artykbaev took part in the official opening ceremony of a plant for sorting and recycling electronic waste in Mongolia. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, the enterprise was created as part of joint cooperation between private companies of Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Japan with the support of JICA.

«In order to further implement the project, it is planned to establish systematic supplies of electronic waste from Kyrgyzstan for subsequent processing at the new plant. In 2024, representatives of Japanese and Mongolian companies visited Kyrgyzstan and conducted a preliminary assessment of the potential for the supply of electronic components for recycling,» the statement says.

At the initial stage of cooperation, the first batch of used computer circuit boards was purchased in Kyrgyzstan and exported to Mongolia.

«Implementation of the project represents an important contribution to the development of international cooperation in the field of environmentally friendly recycling of electronic waste and contributes to strengthening economic ties between Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Japan,» the Foreign Ministry reported.
