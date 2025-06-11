Braille equipment donated to blind and visually impaired children in Kyrgyzstan

A boarding school for blind and visually impaired children in Kyrgyzstan has received modern equipment. The Russian House in Bishkek reported.

The schoolchildren were provided with 10 Braille typewriters, 4 mechanical Braille typewriters, 2 Braille printers, and 5 interactive panels.

School director Aigul Kudaykulova gave a tour and demonstrated how the new equipment is already being integrated into the educational process.

Previously, teachers had to manually prepare materials using Braille boards. Now, interactive panels display learning materials, and students have already learned to use the new typewriters.

The children presented letters of gratitude and paintings created by the students to the staff of the Russian House in Osh and the Russian Consulate General.