Russian House in Bishkek comments on detention of its employee

The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Bishkek (Russian House) issued a statement regarding the detention of the organization’s employee Natalya Sekerina.

It is noted that Natalya Sekerina is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, she has been working at the Russian House since July 2024 and is responsible for the interaction of the Osh branch with the media.

«Unfortunately, we do not have full information about the essence of the accusation, but we are concerned about the fate of our employee and friend. We are confident that the rights of our employee will be protected, and her safety is guaranteed. We expect that the investigation will thoroughly examine the matter,» the statement reads.

The organization also added that «the Russian Center for Science and Culture operates exclusively within the framework defined by the intergovernmental agreement.»

It was reported earlier that on April 17, the State Committee for National Security detained Natalya Sekerina, an employee of the Russian House in Osh, in connection with the case on recruiting mercenaries into the Russian army. The Pervomaisky District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention until June 17. The suspect was charged under Part 1 of Article 416 «Recruitment, financing, material support, training of mercenaries for the purpose of using them in armed conflicts of other states or violent actions aimed at overthrowing state power or violating territorial integrity, as well as the use of mercenaries in military conflicts or actions» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was reported that a total of four people were detained in this case, including Sergei Lapushkin, an employee of the press service of the Osh City Hall. He is accused of organizing the recruitment and training of mercenaries.