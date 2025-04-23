18:35
USD 86.99
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Russian House in Bishkek comments on detention of its employee

The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Bishkek (Russian House) issued a statement regarding the detention of the organization’s employee Natalya Sekerina.

It is noted that Natalya Sekerina is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, she has been working at the Russian House since July 2024 and is responsible for the interaction of the Osh branch with the media.

«Unfortunately, we do not have full information about the essence of the accusation, but we are concerned about the fate of our employee and friend. We are confident that the rights of our employee will be protected, and her safety is guaranteed. We expect that the investigation will thoroughly examine the matter,» the statement reads.

The organization also added that «the Russian Center for Science and Culture operates exclusively within the framework defined by the intergovernmental agreement.»

It was reported earlier that on April 17, the State Committee for National Security detained Natalya Sekerina, an employee of the Russian House in Osh, in connection with the case on recruiting mercenaries into the Russian army. The Pervomaisky District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention until June 17. The suspect was charged under Part 1 of Article 416 «Recruitment, financing, material support, training of mercenaries for the purpose of using them in armed conflicts of other states or violent actions aimed at overthrowing state power or violating territorial integrity, as well as the use of mercenaries in military conflicts or actions» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was reported that a total of four people were detained in this case, including Sergei Lapushkin, an employee of the press service of the Osh City Hall. He is accused of organizing the recruitment and training of mercenaries.
link: https://24.kg/english/327083/
views: 232
Print
Related
Employee of Russian House in Osh arrested in case on recruitment of Kyrgyzstanis
Man lost $30,000 when investing in cryptocurrency in Bishkek
SCNS announces detention and extradition of Tilekmat Kurenov to Kyrgyzstan
Fraudster who sold 17 other people's cars detained in Bishkek
Agricultural land illegally sold for burials in Orok village
Human rights activist Rita Karasartova detained for 48 hours
Supporters of activist Kurenov detained for attempt to organize mass riots
Head of Judicial Department’s Division, auditor of Accounts Chamber detained
Showman detained in Bishkek for giving bribe, he also suspected of rape
Land fraud in Karakol — former mayor detained
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers
Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings
Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025 Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025
Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus
23 April, Wednesday
17:54
Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall
17:05
Kyrgyzstan and Italy agree on transfer of convicted citizens
16:59
Kyrgyzstan and Islamic Development Bank discuss construction of Kambarata HPP-1
16:50
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms
15:31
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27