Paraswimming festival for people with disabilities held in Bishkek

The annual sports paraswimming festival was held in Bishkek. The organizers of the event, Sport without Barriers Public Foundation, reported.

According to them, the event brought together 50 participants with disabilities aged from 4 to 30 years old, including athletes of the national paraswimming team of Kyrgyzstan.

«The main goal of the festival was to create an inclusive sports environment, where each participant could feel confidence, the joy of overcoming and the support of society. Athletes competed in a friendly atmosphere, demonstrating fortitude and love for sports. Each participant received a medal, a diploma and a memorable gift from the partners of the foundation, which became an important element of recognition of their achievements,» the statement says.

The Public Foundation Sport without Barriers plans to hold the festival annually, expanding its scale and involving as many people with disabilities as possible in sports life.
