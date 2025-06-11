11:35
Cabinet Chairman participates in Tashkent International Investment Forum

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the driving force behind the growth of the economies in the region is the development of the transit, transport and logistics potential.

«In this context, he noted the official launch in December last year of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which has enormous potential for the revival of the Great Silk Road, connecting China with Europe and the countries of the Middle East and the Persian Gulf in modern conditions,» the statement says.

The Cabinet Chairman drew the attention of the forum participants to climate issues. According to him, in the context of growing climate threats and water shortages, Kyrgyzstan offers a platform for the implementation of long-term projects of high regional significance.

«Within the framework of the new investment policy, by the will of the country’s leadership, a qualitatively new set of regulations has been adopted aimed at increasing investor confidence, creating a favorable investment climate and business environment, including the protection of property,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said, adding that Kyrgyzstan is committed to the ideas of deep regional integration, turning Central Asia into a zone of prosperity on the Eurasian continent, into places where large economic projects and initiatives are being implemented, and significant foreign and domestic investments are being attracted.
