State of crypto market discussed in Bishkek

The global blockchain ecosystem and one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges Binance held an offline event in Bishkek for more than 300 participants.

As part of a strategic partnership with the National Investment Agency, the Binance team presented the launch of the platform interface in the Kyrgyz language, development of payment solutions through Binance Pay, expansion of educational programs, strengthening partnerships with local universities, development of Binance Academy and cooperation with startups in the region.

Binance Regional Strategist for the CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Balkans Alexey Makarov noted the rapid growth of the industry: the launch of a Bitcoin ETF in 2024 led to an influx of $35 billion, and the market capitalization (the total value of all company shares on the stock market) reached $3.9 trillion for the first time.

At Binance Community Meetup event, the company’s director and regional experts made a speech, presenting the current state of the crypto market, the development of products and exchange ecosystem in Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, in May 2025, Bitcoin set a new record of $111,970, and its market share exceeded 60 percent. Such indicators reflect the growing interest in cryptocurrencies and their strengthening in the global economy.

«Kyrgyzstan is one of those markets, where interest in cryptocurrencies and Web3 is organically growing. Over the past two years, the number of Binance users in the country has increased 2.5 times. We see a high level of engagement and educational potential. Such meetups are an opportunity to build a dialogue with the cryptocurrency community, namely with those who are shaping the future of the industry at the local level,» Alexey Makarov emphasized.

Kirill Khomyakov, Regional Director of Binance in Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Africa, in turn, noted the positive dynamics of cryptocurrency use in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating a steady growth in interest in digital assets and blockchain technologies, and we are glad to see such a lively response from the local community. It is especially important for Binance to be closer to its users, talk about products, share knowledge, explain the company’s steps and together form a culture of safe and conscious use of cryptocurrencies,» he said.

In addition, at the meeting, a representative of the Kyrgyz crypto community and co-founder of Chainproof Zhanybek Madyarov shared cybersecurity and asset protection practices in the Web3 environment.