Sadyr Japarov presents Issyk-Kul's tourism potential to Binance founder

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, President Sadyr Japarov briefed Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, the largest international cryptocurrency exchange, on Kyrgyzstan’s tourism opportunities. The presidential press service reported.

During a joint descent and inspection of the infrastructure at Karakol ski resort, President Japarov placed special emphasis on the region’s tourism prospects.

President Japarov and Changpeng Zhao also visited one of the highest points of the complex, offering a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains.

He stressed that the development of ski clusters is a strategic priority capable of turning Issyk-Kul region into a center of international tourism, highlighting the ongoing construction of Ala-Too Resort cluster.

The Binance founder highly praised the quality of the snow cover and the level of service, noting that the region has strong potential to compete with leading European resorts.

The meeting concluded with tea drinking, during which Sadyr Japarov and Changpeng Zhao continued discussing infrastructure projects in an informal setting.