22:00
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov presents Issyk-Kul's tourism potential to Binance founder

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, President Sadyr Japarov briefed Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, the largest international cryptocurrency exchange, on Kyrgyzstan’s tourism opportunities. The presidential press service reported.

During a joint descent and inspection of the infrastructure at Karakol ski resort, President Japarov placed special emphasis on the region’s tourism prospects.

He stressed that the development of ski clusters is a strategic priority capable of turning Issyk-Kul region into a center of international tourism, highlighting the ongoing construction of Ala-Too Resort cluster.

President Japarov and Changpeng Zhao also visited one of the highest points of the complex, offering a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains.

The Binance founder highly praised the quality of the snow cover and the level of service, noting that the region has strong potential to compete with leading European resorts.

The meeting concluded with tea drinking, during which Sadyr Japarov and Changpeng Zhao continued discussing infrastructure projects in an informal setting.
link: https://24.kg/english/361045/
views: 161
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher
Sadyr Japarov speaks about human rights and freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan
Five years under President Japarov: Politicians on country's development
Documentary about Sadyr Japarov aired in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov explains why driver’s licenses need to be replaced
Income declaration: Sadyr Japarov’s income for 2024 revealed
How Sadyr Japarov came to power: First episode of documentary project released
Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release
Sadyr Japarov to spend New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan
Пользователи криптокошелька Trust Wallet потеряли миллионы после хакерской атаки
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
7 February, Saturday
20:24
Sadyr Japarov presents Issyk-Kul's tourism potential to Binance founder Sadyr Japarov presents Issyk-Kul's tourism potential to...
17:33
Russian veterinarian operates on birds of prey with wing fractures in Bishkek
15:30
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
15:22
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan identifies projects with pyramid scheme signs
13:49
Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Pakistani leadership over terrorist attack