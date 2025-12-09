13:43
Japan plans to hold first summit with Central Asia on December 19-20

Japan plans to hold a C5+1 summit with the five Central Asian states on December 19-20 in Tokyo, Japanese media report.

According to them, the agenda may also include bilateral talks between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the leaders of the region.

Taro Aso, Vice President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, stated that Tokyo should increase its diplomatic activity in the region in light of a series of recent Central Asian summits with Russia, China, and the United States.

«From a diplomatic perspective, it is very important that Japan also successfully hosts such summits,» he noted.

The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan promised to announce details of Sadyr Japarov’s trip later. To mark the 20th anniversary of the Central Asia — Japan dialogue, the sides planned to hold a summit in Kazakhstan in August 2024, but the visit was canceled at the last minute following warnings of a possible powerful earthquake in Japan.

Plans to hold the meeting this year were announced in late November. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hopes to use the upcoming summit as an opportunity to strengthen relations with resource-rich states, enhance economic security, and advance cooperation in a number of areas.
