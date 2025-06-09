16:26
Ombudsperson visits Ene Uyu Resource Center for Mothers and Children

Akyikatchi of Kyrgyzstan (Ombudsperson) Jamilya Jamanbaeva visited the resource center for supporting mothers and children Ene Uyu (Mother’s House). The press service of the Ombudsman’s Institute reported.

Jamilya Jamanbaeva got acquainted with the conditions of the center, talked to women who were staying there with their children.

Akyikatchi stated that the institute was ready to provide legal and psychological assistance to women, if necessary. She added that the opening of such resource centers is an important step towards systemic support for women and children, as well as the prevention of social orphanhood.

«No matter how difficult the situation is, a mother and child should not be separated. The opening of centers such as Ene Uyu is very important. They provide mothers with temporary shelter, an opportunity to contact government and law enforcement agencies, reconsider the situation and make the right decision for the benefit of themselves and the child,» Jamilya Jamanbaeva emphasized.

During the visit, two mothers with babies were staying in the center.

According to the regional representative of Ene Uyu Nazgul Turdubekova, 25 applications were received within its first week of opening.

The center admits women with newborn children up to 12 months old. The mother and child can stay there for up to six months. In addition to housing, they are provided with psychological and legal assistance, support in restoring documents, assistance in employment and social adaptation.

The main goal of the center is to keep the child close to the mother and reduce the number of children ending up in orphanages and boarding schools.

The center was established with the support of Mother’s Home International Foundation (MHIF).
