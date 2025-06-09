16:26
Record amount of remittances sent from Russia to Kyrgyzstan

A record volume of remittances from migrant workers was sent from Russia to Kyrgyzstan from January to April 2025. Data from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

During this period, migrant workers transferred a total of $1,068 billion to Kyrgyzstan, with $1 billion and 710,000 of that amount coming from Russia.

For comparison, $857.2 million was transferred from Russia during the same period last year.

The National Bank takes into account transactions of individuals through money transfer systems, banking mobile applications (bank cards) and electronic wallets.
