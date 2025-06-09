16:25
Cabinet Chairman hands keys to cars to Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the ceremonial handover of official cars to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

In his congratulations, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of the professions of a financier and economist in modern conditions. He noted that the stable GDP growth rates in recent years (9 percent in 2022-2024 and 11.7 percent in the first four months of 2025) indicate the effectiveness of the economic policy.

«Economists and financiers are the main actors of our time. It is you who work out social and economic development programs that combine the proposals and initiatives of all ministries and departments, and show the way forward,» the head of the Cabinet emphasized.

He also outlined the ambitious goals facing the country, for the achievement of which, according to Adylbek Kasymaliev, it is necessary to develop all sectors of the economy, especially the industrial sector.

At the end of the event, he expressed confidence that the competence, knowledge, responsibility and dedication of employees in the financial and economic sphere are the key to the successful implementation of strategic plans and the further development of the economy of Kyrgyzstan, and the renewal of the vehicle fleet of the Ministry of Economy will increase its mobility and efficiency.
