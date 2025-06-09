Asphalt concrete plant opened for 90th anniversary of Kara-Suu district

On June 8, as part of a working trip, the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu visited Kara-Suu district and took part in the opening ceremony of a modernized asphalt concrete plant Salikh Stroy LLC.

As the press service of the Parliament reported, the modernization of the production facility is timed to coincide with the 90th anniversary of Kara-Suu district.

«The plant is equipped with modern machinery and is aimed at creating jobs for the local population. The total project cost is 721 million soms. The plant’s production capacity is 300 tons of asphalt and 270 cubic meters of concrete per hour. In 2024, Salikh Stroy LLC contributed approximately 70 million soms to the state budget,» the statement says.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized the importance of the new plant not only for the district but for the entire country. Citing the example of developed nations that achieved progress through support for private business, he stressed the need to develop an effective state program to support entrepreneurs.

According to the Speaker, such measures will ensure continued growth of the state budget and provide a solid foundation for the implementation of large-scale economic projects.