Iskhak Masaliev demands investigation into legality of Lenin monument demolition

The leader of the Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan, member of Parliament Iskhak Masaliev demands an investigation into legality of the demolition of the Lenin monument in Osh city. The political organization issued a statement in connection with the dismantling of the monument.

The party expresses a «strong protest», calling the actions of the City Hall of the southern capital «a manifestation of a disdainful attitude towards the history of the country».

Iskhak Masaliev accused officials of political short-sightedness, mankurtism and the desire for commercial gain at the expense of the destruction of historical and cultural heritage. «Officials who declare the rule of law are demolishing an architectural monument that is subject to state protection,» the statement says.

The communists demand that the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security conduct an investigation into the demolition of the Lenin monument, noting the effect of the Law «On the Protection and Use of Historical and Cultural Heritage».

The deputy believes that officials should be held administratively and criminally liable.

Recall, the monument to Vladimir Lenin was dismantled in Osh city on the night of June 7.

The municipality later reported that the sculpture would be moved to Meerim Park. A flagpole would be erected in its place.