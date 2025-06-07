Flagpole to be installed in Osh instead of Lenin monument

The monument to Lenin in Osh city will be moved to Meerim Park. The press service of the municipality of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that a flagpole will be installed in place of the monument, like in Bishkek.

For example, in Russian cities, in the same St. Petersburg and Belgorod, monuments to Lenin have also been dismantled or moved to other places. This is a common practice in order to improve the overall architectural and aesthetic appearance of cities.

«Therefore, this issue should not be politicized,» the City Hall urges.

Recall, the monument to Lenin was demolished in Osh city.