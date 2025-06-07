19:14
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Flagpole to be installed in Osh instead of Lenin monument

The monument to Lenin in Osh city will be moved to Meerim Park. The press service of the municipality of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that a flagpole will be installed in place of the monument, like in Bishkek.

For example, in Russian cities, in the same St. Petersburg and Belgorod, monuments to Lenin have also been dismantled or moved to other places. This is a common practice in order to improve the overall architectural and aesthetic appearance of cities.

«Therefore, this issue should not be politicized,» the City Hall urges.

Recall, the monument to Lenin was demolished in Osh city.
link: https://24.kg/english/331879/
views: 147
Print
Related
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
Construction of new recreation park begins on Isanov Street in Osh city
Former mayor of Osh city detained
President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border
New market in Osh: Total cost of construction is 550 million soms
Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh city
All markets in Osh to be relocated to new municipal market from July 1
Memorial sign to Hero of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zhusuev unveiled in Bishkek
Food products to be checked in stores of Osh after poisoning of schoolchildren
200 new playgrounds to be built in Osh city instead of old ones
Popular
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy
National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan
7 June, Saturday
18:40
Sultan Raev's novel "The Boy Holding the Sun" presented in Berlin Sultan Raev's novel "The Boy Holding the Sun" presented...
18:29
Kyrgyzstan and Roscosmos to join forces in developing satellite technologies
17:49
Flagpole to be installed in Osh instead of Lenin monument
17:43
First train from Bishkek to Balykchy transports 696 passengers
17:34
Electricity demand in Kyrgyzstan grows by 3-10 percent annually