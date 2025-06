A Lenin monument on the central square of Osh city has been dismantled. Photos of the statue lying on the ground were posted on social media.

The description says that the monument was dismantled by decision of the City Hall of the southern capital.

The press service of the municipality is not yet available for comment.

The statue of Vladimir Lenin in Osh was the tallest in Central Asia — its weight was 7.5 tons. The monument was erected in 1975.