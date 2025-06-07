Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025

Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth rate in 2025 has reached 11.7 percent. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced, when congratulating employees of the financial and economic system on their professional holiday.

He noted that the work of financiers is the basis for the sustainability and development of the national economy.

«You develop and implement solutions that directly impact the stability of the state budget, the investment climate, the development of entrepreneurship and improvement of the quality of life of citizens.

Despite the turbulent state of the global economy, the economy of Kyrgyzstan is showing positive dynamics. According to the results of 2024, GDP grew by 9 percent, exports increased by 13 percent, and the volume of foreign direct investment exceeded $872.6 million.

Over the past three years, the country’s consolidated budget has grown to 688.5 billion soms.

The growth rate of the republic’s GDP for the first four months of 2025 amounted to 11.7 percent. Digital technologies are being actively introduced in tax and customs administration, the transparency and efficiency of fiscal policy are increasing,» Adylbek Kasymaliev added.

He emphasized that industry has achieved significant success: industrial production has grown by 5.6 percent, new processing plants are opening, industrial parks are being created, and the production base is being modernized. These measures contribute to the formation of a modern, competitive industrial policy.