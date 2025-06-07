16:08
Central Asian countries aim for mutually beneficial partnership with India

The countries of Central Asia aim to further develop mutually beneficial partnership with India. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported following the 4th Ministerial Meeting of Central Asia — India dialogue. The event brought together Foreign Ministers of Central Asian nations and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The Indian side expressed gratitude to the Central Asian countries for their participation and highlighted the high level of partnership, mutual trust, and comprehensive cooperation between India and the region.

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev conveyed warm wishes to Narendra Modi on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov. He emphasized that the ministerial meeting provided a good opportunity to discuss relevant areas of cooperation between the countries participating in the dialogue in accordance with modern trends, especially such as the development of financial instruments, the introduction of green technologies and digitalization.

Kulubaev noted the positive attitude of Central Asian countries toward further strengthening their mutually beneficial partnership with India.

Prime Minister Modi underlined the strategic importance of sustainable and multifaceted cooperation with the region and called for deepening comprehensive ties.

In conclusion, both sides affirmed the importance of Central Asia — India dialogue platform and expressed readiness to continue working together to strengthen centuries-old bonds of friendship and serve the interests of the citizens of the participating countries.
