Kyrgyzstan and Japan discuss tourism and technology development

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov made a working visit to Japan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

As part of the trip, the official met with the President of the Japan Association of Travel Agents Kunihara Ebina. The parties discussed ways to promote the tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan and agreed to organize a familiarization tour for leading Japanese tour operators from June 10 to June 15, 2025. The Japanese side showed high interest in cooperation and noted the attractiveness of the Kyrgyz Republic as a promising destination for Japanese tourists.

In addition, Edil Baisalov met with Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Akihisa Nagashima. They discussed strengthening bilateral political and economic ties, as well as the initiative to create a Kyrgyz-Japanese intergovernmental commission.

The Kyrgyz delegation also visited Knowledge Capital innovation platform in Osaka, one of the leading centers for supporting technology and entrepreneurship in Japan. During the meeting with representatives of the Japan External Trade Organization, the possibilities of the High-Tech Park of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Knowledge Capital platform itself were presented.
