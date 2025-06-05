Strategies for snow leopard conservation discussed in Issyk-Kul region

On World Environment Day, the 9th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP) officially commenced on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Natural Resources Minister Meder Masheev emphasized the symbolic importance of hosting the event on this day and in this place — in the heart of the high-mountain ecosystem, under the protection of the snow leopard.

«For us, the snow leopard is more than just a species — it is part of our culture and identity. Its preservation is our shared responsibility,» the minister noted.

The meeting is attended by delegations from 12 countries of the snow leopard’s range.

The main topics for discussion were:

Recognition of 20 key landscapes as OECMs (Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures) within the framework of the global goal 30×30;

Development of cross-border cooperation;

Combating illegal trade in wildlife;

Promotion of sustainable ecotourism;

Updating national strategies for the protection of the snow leopard (NSLEP).

By the decree of President Sadyr Japarov, the snow leopard has been officially recognized as a national symbol of Kyrgyzstan since 2023.