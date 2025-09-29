Kyrgyzstan’s National Center for Torture Prevention ceases operations

The National Center for the Prevention of Torture of Kyrgyzstan ceases its work, the center’s press service reported.

This follows the entry into force on October 3, 2025 of the new Law «On Akyikatchy (Ombudsperson)», which repeals the 2012 law that established the center. Its functions will now be transferred to the Ombudsperson.

At its final coordination council meeting today, the center summarized its 13 years of activity:

over 17,000 visits to places of detention,

more than 2,000 complaints regarding torture and ill-treatment received,

12 annual reports, 26 analytical materials, 18 video materials produced,

around 700 recommendations issued, of which 60 percent were implemented.

According to the Global Torture Index, from 2017 to 2022 the level of torture in the country decreased 1.5 times. However, the problem remains pressing and requires continued efforts.

The coordination council expressed gratitude to government bodies for their readiness to pursue reforms, to civil society for its active stance, and to international partners for their support.

It noted that through joint work, Kyrgyzstan has built a system for monitoring places of detention, which has become a foundation for protecting human rights and preventing torture.