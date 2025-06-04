10:20
Kazakhstan plans to increase exports of grain, oilseeds to Kyrgyzstan

The share of agricultural products in mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan is 20 percent and is actively growing. For the first quarter of 2025, trade turnover of agricultural products between the two countries increased by 40.7 percent. The Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan reported.

The ministry also informed that Kazakhstan aims to increase exports of grain and oilseeds to Kyrgyzstan, including 3,400 tons of grain and 10,900 tons of flour in the near future.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Amangeldiev held a meeting. The parties considered issues of trade and economic cooperation, including confirmed mutual willingness to intensify the implementation of joint investment projects to achieve the goals of increasing bilateral trade to $3 billion by 2030.

Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports of 195 commodity items worth more than $260 million, including products of petrochemicals, food industry, metallurgy and other industries.
