18:43
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Electricity generation at Bala-Saruu HPP almost doubled

According to the results of the first five months of 2025, electricity generation at Bala-Saruu HPP has almost doubled. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of the end of May, the hydropower plant produced 47.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. This exceeded the plan by 22 million kilowatt-hours.

«This is the result of the stable and efficient operation of the plant and its personnel,» Technical Director Bekzhan Bakenov said.

Bala-Saruu HPP is a hydropower plant in Talas region. It was launched a year ago and supplies electricity to about 19,000 consumers daily in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/331436/
views: 154
Print
Related
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
NENK OJSC to install 281 new transformers across republic in 2025
Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan plans to take loan to strengthen dam of Kambarata HPP-2
Small Chok-Tal HPP to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1
Electricity tariffs will be adjusted every year — Ministry of Energy
President of Kyrgyzstan announces construction of 18 mini-HPPs
Local residents to receive 1 percent of energy from new HPPs as aid
Unit No. 3 undergoing reconstruction at Uch-Kurgan HPP
Popular
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
3 June, Tuesday
17:40
Cabinet lifts ban on import of certain types of construction materials Cabinet lifts ban on import of certain types of constr...
17:32
Salam, Osh - 2025 tourism fair kicks off in southern capital of Kyrgyzstan
17:21
Electricity generation at Bala-Saruu HPP almost doubled
17:17
Over 200 foreigners worked illegally in Chui region posing as ethnic Kyrgyz
16:46
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss connecting state banks to CIPS payment system