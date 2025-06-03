Electricity generation at Bala-Saruu HPP almost doubled

According to the results of the first five months of 2025, electricity generation at Bala-Saruu HPP has almost doubled. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of the end of May, the hydropower plant produced 47.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. This exceeded the plan by 22 million kilowatt-hours.

«This is the result of the stable and efficient operation of the plant and its personnel,» Technical Director Bekzhan Bakenov said.

Bala-Saruu HPP is a hydropower plant in Talas region. It was launched a year ago and supplies electricity to about 19,000 consumers daily in the region.