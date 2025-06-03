15:34
Nearly 700 foreigners expelled from Kazakhstan with five-year entry ban

Kazakhstan continues to strengthen control over compliance with migration legislation.

The Departments of Internal Affairs and the Migration Service have detected over 2,500 violations of the length of stay of foreign nationals in the country.

The Migration Service reported that 862 foreigners were found working without the required permits, engaging in illegal labor activities. Additionally, 499 employers hired foreign workers in violation of legal requirements. More than 3,000 hosts did not notify authorities about temporary accommodation of foreign citizens.

All violators have been held accountable. A total of 678 foreign nationals have been expelled from Kazakhstan and banned from re-entering the country for five years.
