Kyrgyzstan to receive textbooks from Russia in new school year

Kyrgyzstan will receive new textbooks from Russia in the next school year. Nazira Dyusheeva, President of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education under the Ministry of Education and Science, announced at a briefing.

New textbooks will be provided for 1st, 2nd, 5th and 7th grades. They will receive books on the following subjects: «Russian Language and Reading», «Russian Language», and «Russian Literature».

«As part of the agreement with the Ministry of Education, several representatives of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education in the language field have been working on the content and adaptation of Russian textbooks for three months. Specialists receive materials, jointly develop work programs, and participate in the review process. The Kyrgyz side maintains constant contact with Prosveshcheniye publishing house, as well as with authorized representatives of the Ministry of Education,» Nazira Dyusheeva said.

Earlier, the Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva reported that the ministry would purchase 2.5 million textbooks for 740 million soms before the start of the new school year.