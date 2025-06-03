15:34
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet approves new regulation on student meals in colleges, vocational schools

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new regulation on the organization of meals in institutions of primary vocational education. The document was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the explanatory note, the goal of the resolution is to create optimal conditions for diverse, nutritious, and safe meals for students, and to ensure compliance with sanitary and hygiene standards in educational institutions.

The Ministry of Education has been tasked with:

  • Organizing regular professional development for staff responsible for student meals;
  • Taking additional measures arising from the provisions of the new regulation.

The document also mandates annual monitoring of the effectiveness of the implemented measures and establishes accountability for violations of the established requirements.

The regulation will come into force ten days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/331389/
views: 143
Print
Related
More than 127,000 children enrolled in schools of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz civil servants to get education at Japanese universities
Some final exams for school graduates in Kyrgyzstan to be rescheduled
Kyrgyzstan adopts Lithuania's experience in education reform
Updated state educational standards presented in Kyrgyzstan
Additional registration for Nationwide Testing to be held in Kyrgyzstan
125 grant places allocated to Kyrgyzstanis to study in XUAR
Kyrgyzstan's PISA results to be announced in 2026
Significant improvement in teaching quality noted in 240 schools in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can enroll at Pakistan Institute of Engineering
Popular
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
3 June, Tuesday
15:12
Nearly 700 foreigners expelled from Kazakhstan with five-year entry ban Nearly 700 foreigners expelled from Kazakhstan with fi...
15:04
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to expand agricultural products export
14:53
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on summer water use schedule
14:40
Kyrgyzstan to receive textbooks from Russia in new school year
14:30
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth confirms effectiveness of economic policy