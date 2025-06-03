Cabinet approves new regulation on student meals in colleges, vocational schools

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new regulation on the organization of meals in institutions of primary vocational education. The document was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the explanatory note, the goal of the resolution is to create optimal conditions for diverse, nutritious, and safe meals for students, and to ensure compliance with sanitary and hygiene standards in educational institutions.

The Ministry of Education has been tasked with:

Organizing regular professional development for staff responsible for student meals;

Taking additional measures arising from the provisions of the new regulation.

The document also mandates annual monitoring of the effectiveness of the implemented measures and establishes accountability for violations of the established requirements.

The regulation will come into force ten days after its official publication.