18 electric buses arrive in Bishkek

At least 18 electric buses arrived in Bishkek on June 2 under the contract with the Chinese company Anhui Ankai Automobile Company. The Bishkek City Hall reported on social media.

Recall, three electric buses arrived in the capital on May 31 and two electric buses — in April. Thus, a total of 23 electric buses have arrived in Bishkek.

«As part of the project financed by the Asian Development Bank, a total of 120 electric buses will arrive in Bishkek. In addition, reconstruction work is being completed at two depots aimed at preparing the infrastructure for the electric buses,» the statement says.