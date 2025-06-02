19:27
Ex-head of Osh city kaziyat Mirlan Toktomushev taken into custody again

The Osh Regional Court decided to repeatedly take the former head of the local kaziyat Mirlan Toktomushev into custody until June 18. The court’s press service confirmed that the City Court’s ruling was overturned.

According to it, Mirlan Toktomushev will be held in the pre-trial detention facility of the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Osh region until June 18.

Samidin Atabaev appointed new kazy of Osh city
Earlier, Toktomushev and other kaziyat employees were detained on suspicion of illegal collection of money from mosques and madrassas.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Fraud».

On May 23, the Osh City Court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for him.
